Cajun restaurant in Madison to close this weekend

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 06:00 PM CST

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 06:00 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison restaurant known for its Cajun entrees will be closing its doors for good this weekend. 

New Orleans Take-Out announced on its Facebook page that the restaurant will be closing permanently Saturday after 15 years in business.

The restaurant was located at 1517 Monroe St. New Orleans Take-Out had a previous location at Fordem Avenue that closed in 2017.

 

 

