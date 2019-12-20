Cajun restaurant in Madison to close this weekend
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison restaurant known for its Cajun entrees will be closing its doors for good this weekend.
New Orleans Take-Out announced on its Facebook page that the restaurant will be closing permanently Saturday after 15 years in business.
The restaurant was located at 1517 Monroe St. New Orleans Take-Out had a previous location at Fordem Avenue that closed in 2017.
