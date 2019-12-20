Cajun restaurant in Madison to close this weekend

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison restaurant known for its Cajun entrees will be closing its doors for good this weekend.

New Orleans Take-Out announced on its Facebook page that the restaurant will be closing permanently Saturday after 15 years in business.

The restaurant was located at 1517 Monroe St. New Orleans Take-Out had a previous location at Fordem Avenue that closed in 2017.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.