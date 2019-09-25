Buy a backpack, feed students in need: UW Bookstore selling new bags to help the hungry

MADISON, Wis. - Buy a backpack, feed a student in need: That's the premise behind the newest item for sale at the UW Bookstore.

Kelly Belknap of Colorado State University came up with the idea two years ago to create Adventurist Backpack Co. after learning that one of every five college students experiences food insecurity. For every backpack sold, the company, which partners with Feeding America, donates 25 meals to families and University of Wisconsin students in need here in the Madison area.

For UW students, those meals come in the form of "meal swipes," so food-insecure students are able to eat at the dining halls on campus. It also gives them access to a mobile food pantry, or to local food banks, including Second Harvest and the United Way of Dane County.

Adventurist backpacks cost range in price from $55 to $85 and come in six different colors. Click here to visit the company's website.

Since it launched, Adventurist has been able to provide nearly 100,000 meals to families across the country.

Adventurist backpacks are now for sale in select university bookstores nationwide, as well as Urban Outfitters.

