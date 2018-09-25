Businesses take part in active shooter training, hoping it's something they never have to use

MADISON, Wis. - Since the Middleton shooting a week ago, the Dane County Sheriff's Office has had about 30 businesses request active shooter training.

"We always say when we do these trainings, 'This is something we're going to prepare for, train for and pray that you never have to use.' Unfortunately, as we found out last week in our county, we're not immune here," said Deputy Josalyn Longley, the department's emergency preparedness coordinator.

Longley teaches people at all kinds of organizations what to do if there's an active shooter. She uses the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's training of "Run. Hide. Fight."

Run: Have an escape route and plan in mind. Leave your belongings behind. Keep your hands visible. Hide: Hide in an area out of the active shooter's view. Block entry to your hiding place and lock the doors. Fight: As a last resort and only when your life is in danger. Attempt to incapacitate the active shooter. Act with physical aggression and throw items at the active shooter.

Dane County deputies are at St. Mary’s Hospital @ssmhealthwi right now doing active shooter training. This is the first training they’ve done since they responded to the active shooter situation in Middleton at @WTSParadigm last week. #news3 pic.twitter.com/uibYNSJwwW — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) September 25, 2018

Longley and retired Deputy Cindy Holmes hosted training at St. Mary's Hospital on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we've seen more and more active shooters, including in health care organizations. So we believe it's important for our employees to understand how to respond in events. We hope they never have to use these skills," said the hospital's president Jon Rozenfeld.

The training with SSM Health employees was planned months in advance, well before the tragedy in Middleton.

They also teach people about DHS' "If You See Something, Say Something" and "Stop the Bleed" campaigns.

"We're not on scene quick enough. We need to know while we are coming there -- and everyone is coming as quick as they can -- we need to know people in that building are doing something, anything to increase their chance of survival," Longley said.

DHS says active shooters could be current or former employees. Employees should alert their human resources departments if they believe an employee exhibits potentially violent behavior. These are the types of things deputies tell people at training sessions.

"It's really important for people to come into their workplace and have an idea of where their exits are, have an idea of maybe what doors do or don't lock," Longley said.

She said she's done this training at all kinds of places, including factories, churches, community groups, businesses and schools.

"We'll even talk about how to talk to your kids about events like this. People have a lot of anxiety about that, and a lot of our schools are doing a wonderful job training these kids," Longley said.

Right now, she's booking training sessions through February and March. If you'd like to request active shooter training through Dane County or get more tips, you can visit their website.