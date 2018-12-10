Businesses hopeful of transformation on top of State Street

MADISON, Wis. - Business owners sitting on the top of State Street are ready for some action regarding crime and other concerns. They're hoping a new plan by the City of Madison will help cut down on those problems.

Area businesses have seen a spike in homeless presence and problems like littering, fighting, and drug deals.

City officials are looking into what other programs, activities, businesses and non-profits could be brought in to fill some of the empty storefronts. After approval by the Common Council, the city has officially activated a plan to transform the top of State Street.

For business owners like Kenneth Clary of Clary's Gourmet Popcorn, this is welcome news. Clary says they've seen the homeless population grow substantially over the past five years, and many shops are unsure of what they can do without help.

"We've got a lot of empty buildings down here, and there's just not the people down here that there used to be, even business-wise let alone customers," Clary said.

City officials say they understand the importance of this area for the community, and that's why they're working to address these issues including physical design change, increasing police enforcement, adding programming, and creating street vending opportunities.

"I think if you just get some more viable businesses down here that'll make a big difference as far as keeping some of these issues at bay," Clary added.

The city is just starting to begin looking at what makes the most sense at modernizing the area and making it more family friendly.

You have a big chance to voice your opinion on this. Within a couple weeks, the city will have a designated place for you to submit your ideas.

