Business reflects on one-year anniversary of Sun Prairie explosion

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis - July 10 will forever be a day Patrick DePula, the owner of Salvatore's Tomato Pies, remembers.

"I looked to the left, and the building exploded," Depula said as he recalled the day one year ago. "To this day, I can't remember what it sounded like, but I remember how it felt."

His popular business in Sun Prairie lost power for weeks, and sustained nearly $100,000 in damages.

"We had some broken windows, but most of the damage that happened to our business came from being closed for four weeks," he said.

Like many businesses in close proximity to the explosion, DePula's business suffered. But through the loss came a shining light.

"I remember the next morning when we were closed," DePula said. "Suddenly, gift cards, electronic gift cards started popping up in my sales report. I keep getting these alerts like another gift card, another gift card."

Whoever did this raised several thousand dollars for Depula's business. But DePula said the damages he suffered pale in comparison to the real loss the community suffered from that day.

"It's really hard to think about the damage that we had in relation to the damage that a family had with the loss of a firefighter, a husband, a father," DePula said.

DePula said seeing the community come together in a way no one had seen before was eye-opening for him and many others. But the damage from that day went beyond the physical damages to buildings and streets.

"When I hear loud noises now, I'm definitely different now than I was before," DePula said. He added that when he hears loud noises, his first reaction "is to take cover."

Despite the losses DePula and other business owners suffered from that day, he is glad "we are still here. We're functioning, and I'm happy to be a part of the Sun Prairie community."

