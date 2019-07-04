Business owners tout proposed trade deal with Mexico, Canada
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Some manufacturers in northeastern Wisconsin want U.S. lawmakers to greenlight a new regional trade treaty.
Mexico's Senate last month approved the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports that some U.S. lawmakers are hesitant to approve the deal because they don't know how it would be enforced.
Paul Rauscher owns an equipment manufacturer based in Hobart and attended a forum on the USMCA last week in Green Bay. Rauscher says he favors the deal because it would open up access to larger markets. His company's biggest export markets are Canada and Mexico.
U.S. Department of Commerce General Counsel Peter Davidson told the roundtable that the deal would clarify export costs for American companies selling to Mexico and Canada.
