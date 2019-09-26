Business owner catches burglar on surveillance video: 'The hairs on the back of my neck stood up'

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Madison police arrest burglary suspect with help of security footage Madison police arrest burglary suspect with help of security footage

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are crediting a business owner monitoring surveillance video with helping them catch a burglar Wednesday morning.

John Chandler, the owner of Art In and Maria's on East Washington Avenue, said he called police just after midnight Wednesday after he got an alert on his phone that someone had broken into the building. He opened the surveillance video app and watched a burglar there in real time.

"The hairs on the back of my neck stood up. Just seeing somebody in your space that you know so well, and then there's somebody who shouldn't be there -- it freaks you out," Chandler said.

He said it was the second time this week his building was burglarized. He said after a burglar stole money from the business Sunday morning, he decided to buy a camera that would allow him to monitor the space when he wasn't around.

"Call it intuition," he said, but he thought the burglar would come back.

Officers said in an incident report that they established a perimeter at Art In, and when they peered inside, they could see a burglar trying to open the ATM. Police said the man tried to run, but they quickly cornered him.

They arrested David G. Arndt, a 64-year-old from Madison, and brought him to jail.

Chandler said the burglar went through the register, took a few bottles of liquor and smashed the ATM. He said the machine and a door inside the business had to be repaired, so he closed the business just for Wednesday night.

He said he did not recognize the burglar and did not believe he had been a customer there.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.