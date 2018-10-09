News

Bus driver fired after investigation into video also cited for disorderly conduct

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 12:11 PM CDT

MIDDLETON, Wis. - A bus driver in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District who was fired after a video surfaced showing him putting his hand on the back of a girl's head is being cited for disorderly conduct, according to Dane County officials.

The concerned mother of the student told Madison 365 the bus driver "smacked her (daughter) in the back of the head." The mother also said her daughter has special needs. 

The district conducted an internal investigation of the bus driver and determined he needed to be fired, Hibner said. The driver's termination became official Oct. 1, one week after the incident happened.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office conducted a separate investigation into the incident. DCOS spokesperson Elise Schaffer confirmed to News 3 the bus driver, 51-year-old Thomas W. Armour, of Cross Plains, is being cited for disorderly conduct.

The video was taken Sept. 24 during the morning route, according to Perry Hibner, with the district.
After school, the district had the driver take different students home and, by Tuesday, he was on a paid administrative leave.

