MADISON, Wis. -- As food insecurity remains high in Dane County, one of the area's largest food pantries is getting a helping hand from the county as it works to expand.
Speaking Thursday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said The River Food Pantry is "bursting at the seams" due to unprecedented demand for help in the community, leading the county to invest $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help the pantry expand.
Rhonda Adams, the Executive Director of The River Food Pantry, says it is the largest public grant the organization has ever received.
"We want to serve everyone throughout Dane County that needs us, but what's holding us back is our building. We need a larger, better-equipped, more functional facility," Adams said at an event announcing the grant on Thursday.
The pantry is beginning the process of looking for land that will ultimately be its new home after the project, currently estimated at about $8 million, is complete. Adams says as a non-profit, the pantry will need to raise that money with a combination of public and private donations and investments.
Plans for the new space are still being finalized, but the county says the project will give The River Food Pantry about 25,000 square feet of much-needed space.
"That unprecedented need and demand is happening at the exact time that many of the pandemic-era federal dollars are coming to an end," Parisi said Thursday. "We had hoped that once the pandemic was behind us, that would at least level off and start to decline, but really we've seen the opposite. We see need like never before, even during the pandemic."
The River Food Pantry says it provided a total of 2.9 million pounds of food and supplies as well as more than 80,000 to-go meals to nearly 13,000 people in Dane County last year. The pantry also saw 1,674 new families sign up for the first time in 2022 as many families struggled with the effects of inflation on groceries.
A resolution approving the funding still needs to be approved by the Dane County Board at its meeting Thursday night.
