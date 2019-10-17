BREAKING NEWS

Burglars steal keys, wallet during home invasion in Dane County, deputies say

By:

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 11:54 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:54 AM CDT

WESTPORT, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to lock their homes, garages and vehicles following a home invasion that happened in the town of Westport.

Deputies were called to a home on Riveredge Road around 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

The victims reported waking up to sounds of people inside their home, according to a release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The burglars were able to gain entry to the house while using a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle in the driveway, deputies said.  They said the burglars got away with a wallet and car keys.

Anyone living in the area is asked to turn over any home surveillance video, showing something suspicious, to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

