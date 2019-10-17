Burglars steal keys, wallet during home invasion in Dane County, deputies say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WESTPORT, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff's Office is reminding people to lock their homes, garages and vehicles following a home invasion that happened in the town of Westport.

Deputies were called to a home on Riveredge Road around 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

The victims reported waking up to sounds of people inside their home, according to a release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The burglars were able to gain entry to the house while using a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle in the driveway, deputies said. They said the burglars got away with a wallet and car keys.

Anyone living in the area is asked to turn over any home surveillance video, showing something suspicious, to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

