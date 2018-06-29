Burglaries at UW Hospital believed to be connected, UWPD says
MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating two burglaries at UW Hospital that are believed to be connected, according to a release.
The first one happened Tuesday in the J5 unit around 3 p.m., officials said. The second one happened Thursday in the G5 unit around 11:45 a.m.
On Thursday, an employee found a man in her office rummaging through her purse, according to the release. The man ran away when he was confronted.
A man matching the burglar’s description was seen shortly after that in the WARF building on the 12th and 13th floors, officials said.
The man is described as white, 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has short dark hair and light facial hair, and was last seen wearing a grey tank top and khaki cargo shorts.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department is actively investigating the cases and asks anyone with information to contact the department at 608-264-2677.
