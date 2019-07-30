Burglar steals from home thanks to unlocked car left in driveway, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A burglar was able to enter a home in Madison overnight Monday by first getting into an unlocked BMW that was parked in the driveway, according to an incident report by the Madison Police Department.

There was a garage door opener in the car, which the burglar used to get into the garage, then using a door to get into the home.

Once inside, the intruder took a purse and a messenger bag that had a laptop, credit cards and the keys to the BMW inside. The person then stole the BMW.

This follows multiple pleas from Madison law enforcement for residents to lock their cars to prevent them from being stolen.



