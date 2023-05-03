MADISON, Wis. -- In all of Dane County Executive Joe Parisi's time in elected office, he said he has never had a program go without receiving at least one complaint -- except Building Bridges.
Ten years ago, Dane County approved funding for a mental health services program in schools in partnership with Catholic Charities.
They say they've seen a ripple effect of change in the past decade.
“I picture an enormous ripple caused by their work, connecting students with long term mental health services, as well as strengthening the toolkit of parents and school staff who care for children facing mental health challenges,” Trish Grant, the program's director, said.
The program this year alone has already been inside 100 Dane County school buildings and has helped 1,900 students and families in the last 10 years.
“We all the know the increasing difficulty of navigating available mental health resources and the ripple effect that has on our schools, our community and our culture in general. Even those families we might think of as typically well-resourced struggle to find available care when they need it. Together, schools and Building Bridges are finding ways to reduce crisis events and to support students and families,” said Dan Olson, the superintendent for the Monona Grove School District, one of ten districts in the program.
