Bug tacos, snake soup some of the new food options at Wisconsin State Fair

Courtesy Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Fair has released its list of new foods available this year.

There are 66 new options to go along with longtime fair favorites such as funnel cakes.

Some of the stranger, new options include bug tacos, a grasshopper slushie and snake soup.

Some other new items include an M&M Donut Sundae, deep-fried olives, breakfast-on-a-stick and a unicorn beer float.

You can read all about the different options by clicking on this link.

The State Fair runs from Aug. 1-11 at State Fair Park in West Allis. Last year, there were more than 80 new food items.



