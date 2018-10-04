News

Budweiser Clydesdale horses are coming to Madison

Horses will visit places on Regent Street

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 09:13 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 09:13 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Budweiser Clydesdale horses are visiting Madison's Regent Street Oct. 24.

According to a Facebook event, the horses will be hitching at The Red Zone Madison from 6-7 p.m. and then later making appearances at Jordan's Big 10 Pub, SCONNIEBAR and Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub.

There will be $3 Budweisers at all locations throughout the event.

