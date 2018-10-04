Budweiser Clydesdale horses are coming to Madison
Horses will visit places on Regent Street
MADISON, Wis. - The Budweiser Clydesdale horses are visiting Madison's Regent Street Oct. 24.
According to a Facebook event, the horses will be hitching at The Red Zone Madison from 6-7 p.m. and then later making appearances at Jordan's Big 10 Pub, SCONNIEBAR and Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub.
There will be $3 Budweisers at all locations throughout the event.
