Budweiser Clydesdale horses are coming to Madison

MADISON, Wis. - The Budweiser Clydesdale horses are visiting Madison's Regent Street Oct. 24.

According to a Facebook event, the horses will be hitching at The Red Zone Madison from 6-7 p.m. and then later making appearances at Jordan's Big 10 Pub, SCONNIEBAR and Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub.

There will be $3 Budweisers at all locations throughout the event.