MADISON, Wis. — The Legislature's powerful budget-writing committee is set to take up child care and other elements of the Wisconsin budget late Thursday.
Republicans continued to meet behind closed doors throughout the day to hammer out the details for the departments of Children and Families, Health Services and Military Affairs, with no information coming as of Thursday evening.
Democrats on the committee, however, called for increased funding for child care in the state budget — to match what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers asked for in his budget draft.
"We demand full funding for Child Care Counts $340 million, just like the governor said," said Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison. "Up until the pandemic we did almost nothing for childcare, except during World War II, when we realized that in order to keep the economy going we had to actually have publicly funded and supported childcare."
Democrats argued for the state to provide $340 million as part of an aid program directly to child care providers over the next two years to help fill the gaps left once the federal dollars dry up.
It is unclear whether Republicans will support the measure — that program was not among those they initially struck out of the governor's budget draft. Evers re-upped his call for the funding in a statement Thursday.
"Expanding access to child care is what's best for our kids, it's what’s best for our families, and it's what's best for our state's workforce and our economy, too," the governor said. "Republicans must do the right thing and approve my budget's critical investments to support and continue Child Care Counts today."
The committee was set to meet at 1 p.m., but is delayed until at least Thursday evening.
This report will be updated.
