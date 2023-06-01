MADISON, Wis. — The Legislature's powerful budget writing committee on Thursday signed off on state building projects for the next two years that total more than $3 billion.
Not on that list, however, was a new engineering building for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which university officials have said is a "top priority."
The litany of projects includes statewide initiatives like improving HVAC systems, as well as specific improvements to state parks and universities.
For UW-Madison, the committee approved a sole $285 million project to improve Camp Randall. Democrats on the committee decried the Republican co-chairs for excluding funds to replace the engineering building on campus.
"When I look at the motion before us, there is no rational reason why all of the very good projects that should be enumerated this time — and frankly some of them should have been enumerated in previous sessions — have been taken out, other than spite," said Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, who represents UW-Madison's campus.
Democrats wanted to fund the new engineering building with $197 million in state funds, which would have been matched with an additional $150 million raised by the university itself. The Democratic proposal would have also allocated state funds to renovate residence halls on the UW-Madison campus, as well as Music and Humanities halls. Their proposal was voted down along party lines.
"It shouldn't be surprising, I guess, to anyone that this is a smaller budget than the one the governor proposed, and we were clear from the get-go that his was unrealistic," said Rep. Mark Born, one of the committee's Republican co-chairs. "Like many things, it becomes the job of this committee then to right-size it — but like I said, right-sizing at this time is still a really historic investment."
In a statement after the committee vote Thursday night, UW System President Jay Rothman thanked the committee for its work but still called for more funding.
"For Wisconsin to compete and prosper, we must invest in high-demand programs at all our universities," Rothman said. "UW-Madison’s engineering building is our top priority for a reason."
"Investing in this facility will help address a crucial workforce shortage in the state as well as enhance the world-class research that draws talent into our state and drives economic vibrancy," he added. "We will continue to champion this vital project.”
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin, meanwhile, said the decision will see UW-Madison fall further behind its peers.
“Today is certainly a sad day for UW–Madison, but the real tragedy is for the state of Wisconsin,” she said in a statement. “This building would promote the state’s economic development. It would create significant workforce opportunities. It would propel innovation. And without it, we harm businesses all across Wisconsin."
The vote comes the same day the Joint Finance Committee approved $2 million to help Green Bay manage the influx of people when the city hosts the 2025 NFL draft.
The allocation was included as part of the tourism budget, and matches what Green Bay area legislators had asked the committee for. The funds will be funneled through Discover Green Bay.
The committee also took a pass on funding broadband expansion grants, something Democrats had included in their budget motion. They argued Wisconsin does not have the capacity currently to support the grants.
"I live in a rural area. Broadband access is incredibly important," said Sen. Howard Marklein, the committee's other co-chair.
"There's currently a lot of projects in the pipeline, our providers are busy out there; additionally, we are going to be receiving a lot of federal money over the next few years," the Spring Green Republican added.
