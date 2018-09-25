Bucky on Parade online auction includes full-size, mini statues

PHOTOS: The final days of Bucky on Parade 85 life-size Bucky Badger statues stand throughout the Madison area until Wednesday night. [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Photo by Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ] Maija Inveiss [ + - ]

MADISON, Wis. - The Bucky on Parade online auction offering full-size and miniaturized versions of the statues from the parade this summer.

The public art project featured 83 6-foot-tall Bucky Badger statues painted, glued and outfitted to reflect various themes and stationed throughout Madison and nearby.

There was a Sunburst Bucky, Between the Lakes Bucky, Bright Idea Bucky, Bucky De Los Muertos, Hip Buckster and Lucky Bucky, which is covered in pennies.

One figure, the Golden Bucky, roamed the city this summer, showing up at various special events, including Bratfest, the Crossfit Games, the Madison Night Market and more.

The statues were on display through Sept. 12.