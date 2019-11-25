Bucky Badger, Goldy Gopher duke it out on Twitter before Saturday's rivalry game

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Bucky Badger and Goldy Gopher are duking it out on Twitter ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Gophers that will decide which team goes on to the Big 10 Championship game.

Things kicked off with a tweet from Goldy Gopher's account Sunday morning, throwing a light jab at the Badgers' preparation for the Saturday game.

Bucky fearlessly responded by joining in on a recent meme trend, equating Minnesota's mascot to the pesky rodent from Caddyshack.

Then, both mascots got into an argument about the proper (and improper) ways to consume two beloved treats: orange juice and pizza.

Goldy the Gopher responded with a devastating blow, claiming Bucky doesn't help elderly women cross the road.

The final blow (for now) belongs to Bucky with a fierce rebuttal: a screenshot of Goldy asking for Bucky's log-in information for DisneyPlus.

While the tweets are all in good spirit, there's a lot on the line for both teams.

In addition to deciding the winner of the Big 10 West title, Saturday's game will also decide which team holds on to Paul Bunyan's Axe for the next year. In 2018, the Gophers beat the Badgers for the first time in 15 years. Now, the Badgers are looking to take it back and guarantee a ticket to the Big Ten Championship game, where the winner will play Ohio State.

Kickoff at TCF Bank Stadium is at 2:30 p.m.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.