MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks have dismissed head coach Mike Budenholzer.
In a statement, Bucks general manager Jon Horst said the decision "was very difficult" to make.
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks have dismissed head coach Mike Budenholzer.
In a statement, Bucks general manager Jon Horst said the decision "was very difficult" to make.
“Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee," he said.
“This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season," Horst continued.
BREAKING: The Milwaukee Bucks dismissed coach Mike Budenholzer, sources tell ESPN. Budenholzer is out after the East’s top-seed suffered a first-round loss to the Miami Heat. pic.twitter.com/wQp0Zk3lxi— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 4, 2023
The move comes after the top-seed Bucks suffered a resounding loss to the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs, with the Heat winning 4-1 to advance to the next round.
The Bucks won their second-ever championship in 2021 but have failed to move forward since -- losing in the Eastern Conference semi-finals to the Celtics in 2022 before falling in the first round of the playoffs last month.
During Budenholzer's five seasons in Milwaukee, the Deer were one of the best regular-season teams in the NBA, winning 271 games and the franchise's first championship in 50 years.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Digital Producer
Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports Director
Zach Hanley has been the Sports Director at WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com since April 2020. He can be contacted at zhanley@wisctv.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.