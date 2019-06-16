Buckeye road shuts down Monday for construction

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Crews are shutting down Buckeye road from Monona Drive to Stoughton Road for construction, Monday. The city will rebuild the mile-long stretch of road, adding a new storm sewer, sidewalk, gutters and pavement.

This project was at a standstill for a long time because the city and county couldn't come to an agreement on how to divvy up the responsibilities.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced the city and county had reached a deal moments after being sworn in.

Under the agreement, the county will fund $1.5 million of the project, with the city contributing $1.7 million,

The road will remain under the county's jurisdiction. Although, the city will take over snow plowing responsibilities.

Construction will last through November.



