Brown Bag program feeds hungry kids, adults over summer
MADISON, Wis. - A new program at the YMCA on Madison’s east side will provide community members in need with a free, healthy, grab-n-go meal twice a week over the summer, according to a release.
The Brown Bag program starts Tuesday at the Lussier Family East YMCA at 711 Cottage Grove Road, officials said. The free meals will be available every Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m. to any hungry child or adult who needs one.
The Brown Bag program will be exclusively at the east side location due to its location in a food desert, according to the release.
Meals will vary but will generally consist of a sandwich, fruit, vegetable and milk, officials said.
The East YMCA will have a food cart stationed outside the front entrance in nice weather or in the lobby in bad weather, according to the release.
There are no eligibility qualifications, such as YMCA membership, officials said. The program is open to anyone who is hungry and stops by.
The Brown Bag program will be staffed by YMCA volunteers and funded with a grant from the Walmart Foundation and YMCA of the USA as part of the national Feeding America program, according to the release.
