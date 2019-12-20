LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at 6

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Brooklyn police warn of fundraising scam raising money for police

By:

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 10:56 AM CST

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 10:56 AM CST

BROOKLYN, Wis. - The Brooklyn Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent fundraising scams requesting a donation to the Brooklyn Police Department.

According to a release, someone is using a Brooklyn prefix to call and ask for donations. The police department is not associated with the calls.

Chief Wade Engelhart says if you receive one of these calls you should notify the Brooklyn Police Department or a local law enforcement agency.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration