Brooklyn police warn of fundraising scam raising money for police

BROOKLYN, Wis. - The Brooklyn Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent fundraising scams requesting a donation to the Brooklyn Police Department.

According to a release, someone is using a Brooklyn prefix to call and ask for donations. The police department is not associated with the calls.

Chief Wade Engelhart says if you receive one of these calls you should notify the Brooklyn Police Department or a local law enforcement agency.

