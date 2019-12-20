Brooklyn police warn of fundraising scam raising money for police
BROOKLYN, Wis. - The Brooklyn Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent fundraising scams requesting a donation to the Brooklyn Police Department.
According to a release, someone is using a Brooklyn prefix to call and ask for donations. The police department is not associated with the calls.
Chief Wade Engelhart says if you receive one of these calls you should notify the Brooklyn Police Department or a local law enforcement agency.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous Story
Shop local for holiday gifts on Monroe Street this season
Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next Story
Golfers play late into holiday season
Local And Regional News
- Golfers play late into holiday season
- Bo Ryan nominated for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
- Officials release records on Jayme Closs investigation
- Gov. Evers seeks qualified applicants for Wisconsin's next adjutant general
- Attacker in sexual assault case sentenced to 20 years in prison
- Henry Vilas Zoological Society gives $8 million to support Henry Vilas Zoo