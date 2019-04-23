Brookfield driver arrested in Monroe County for alleged fifth OWI, State Patrol says

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. - A Brookfield man was arrested on his alleged fifth operating while intoxicated charge after a State Patrol trooper assisted him with his disabled vehicle, according to a release.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper responded to a report of a possible car versus deer crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90, near mile marker 33, around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, the trooper determined the vehicle was disabled but still parked in a traffic lane. The vehicle was moved and towed to a gas station, where field sobriety testing was conducted, the release said.

The driver, 55-year-old Patrick Brah, was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated, his fifth offense, according to the State Patrol.

Brah was taken to the Sparta Mayo Hospital for an evidentiary blood draw and then transported to the Monroe County Jail, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

