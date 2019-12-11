Brodhead man charged with drug crimes involving methamphetamine
A Brodhead man was charged Wednesday with attempting to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Darrin Demrow, 43, attempted to possess methamphetamine Aug. 8 and possessed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine Nov. 21.
The release said Demrow faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the charge of attempting to possess methamphetamine. He also faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years on the charge of possessing 50 grams or more with the intent to distribute.
