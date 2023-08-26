ARENA, Wis. -- In 1868, William Henry Brisbane built a small home in the "I- style" south of present-day Arena. Now, 155 years later, Samantha Crownover of Madison is remembering his legacy with a touch of the 21st century.
The restoration of the Brisbane House took a super human effort by Crownover, her husband Bruce and friend Tom Neujahr. The three purchased the home in April of 2021. At the time the building was in a rough state.
"I knew it was going to be a challenge but I had always loved the look of this house," said Samantha Crownover.
Samantha and Bruce knew of the house from views of the outside but not what lied inside. Their goal from the beginning was to turn it into a short term rental home for travelers and people looking to get away from big cities on Airbnb and VRBO. It was only once Samantha stepped inside that she learned the history of its former owner.
"He was from South Carolina...driven out of the south. He went to Cincinnati, he went to the east coast. He tried to make a living doing all sorts of things and he landed here," said Crownover.
But perhaps his most important character trait was his stance on slavery.
"He was an abolitionist," said Crownover.
Knowing this Samantha began researching Brisbane all while the home he built in 1868 was given a new life.
"If somebody said 'ok, here is your dream project, go.' you would be into it every single day and I totally was," said Crownover.
Work to revitalize the main house took four months, the summer kitchen another four. When it came time to furnish it, an understated design seemed best, except in one critical way. To keep with Brisbane's legacy, she thought what better way to honor him then to incorporate works of art by people of color.
"If he can stick his neck out and take the unpopular view at that time, in the south, in the deep south... well then... I certainly can," said Crownover.
Some of the pieces are hard to see, but fitting she says.
"Our history is not simple but we're human."
She said that it's all a part of recognizing past failures and moving towards a better world.
"In the end it's all about acceptance and compassion and seeing people for who they are inside, not the color of their skin," said Crownover.
In September, Samantha plans to host an event featuring poems written by Brisbane along with an appearance by his great great grandson.
The project will also be honored with a Wisconsin Historical Society award for the efforts in keeping Brisbane's legacy alive.
