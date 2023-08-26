In 1868, William Henry Brisbane built a small home in the "I- style" south of present-day Arena. Now, 155 years later, Samantha Crownover of Madison is remembering his legacy with a touch of the 21st century.

The restoration of the Brisbane House took a super human effort by Crownover, her husband Bruce and friend Tom Neujahr. The three purchased the home in April of 2021. At the time the building was in a rough state. 