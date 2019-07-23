Bridge to connect Dane, Sauk counties in works

SAUK CITY, Wis. - Sauk and Dane county officials are kicking off a study to connect the two counties.

The feasibility study started Tuesday is for a project to build a pedestrian bridge over the Wisconsin River.

The 500-foot bridge would connect the Great Sauk Trail and the Walking Iron Trail.

Officials in both counties are looking forward to the collaboration.

"Another collaboration that see our two counties... collaborating on a 50/50 basis to make a multi-use recreational bike trail bridge that will someday allow bikers, runners and snowmobilers to cross from Dane into Sauk and Sauk into Dane," said Great Sauk Trail Commission Chair Marty Krueger.

There will be two public input sessions in October in each county to unveil the results of the study and bridge designs.

