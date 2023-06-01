Bridge over I-39/90/94 hit by crane truck last year reopens to traffic Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jun 1, 2023 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: WisDOT. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEFOREST, Wis. -- After seven and a half months, the River Road bridge over Interstate 39/90/94 in DeForest has reopened to traffic, village officials said.In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, the village said repairs have been finished and the bridge is now open. The bridge had been closed since Oct. 14, 2022, when a crane truck with its boom arm extended hit the structure while driving south on the interstate. The crash caused the truck to roll onto its side and sent debris falling to the highway below.Construction crews removed the bridge deck after the crash as a temporary measure to reopen the highway.Windsor Road just east of the bridge is closed due to a reconstruction project, so drivers heading north will need to turn left just past the bridge to continue on River Road, the post said.For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click or tap here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags River Road Bridge Deforest Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Best of Madison 2023 Vote Now Man faces reckless homicide charge in Richland County campground death Should 'Low Mow May' grow on us? Expert cuts in McFarland police looking for possible witness to Memorial Day drive-by shooting 'It'll never be closed for me': Anisa Scott's family reacts as court cases come to a close Latest News MMSD promises to 'restore integrity' of communications department after release of documents Dane County board member lays out plan to address concerns about hiring process for human services director role Bridge over I-39/90/94 hit by crane truck last year reopens to traffic The Del-Bar, a Wisconsin Dells staple, shares Shrimp DeJonghe recipe with public on 80th anniversary Flights, tours of World War II era B-25 bomber happening in Madison this weekend More News