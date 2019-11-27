Brewers trade Zach Davies, Trent Grisham to Padres

MILAWUKEE - It may be the offseason for the Milwaukee Brewers, but the front office is making changes.

The Brewers have traded outfielder Trent Grisham and pitcher Zach Davies to the San Diego Padres.

Milwaukee will receive second basemen Luis Urias and left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer in the trade.

The Brewers will open the 2020 season on March 26 against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park.

