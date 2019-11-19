Brewers reveal new logo, uniforms

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ryan Braun

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers revealed a new logo and set of uniforms Monday.

The team made the announcement during a ceremony at Miller Park. Uniforms and the new logo were also shown across social media.

According to the team's Facebook page, home jerseys will alternate between a cream-colored uniform and one with pinstripes. For away games, players will have both gray and navy uniforms.

