Brewers reveal new logo, uniforms

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 09:05 PM CST

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 09:05 PM CST

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers revealed a new logo and set of uniforms Monday.

The team made the announcement during a ceremony at Miller Park. Uniforms and the new logo were also shown across social media.

According to the team's Facebook page, home jerseys will alternate between a cream-colored uniform and one with pinstripes. For away games, players will have both gray and navy uniforms. 

 

 

 

