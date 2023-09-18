MILWAUKEE — State legislators announced Monday that they have reached a stadium deal with the Milwaukee Brewers to keep the team in the city through at lest 2050 through a combination of state and local funds.
The $700 million deal would include a $400 million contribution from the state, which owns the ballpark through the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District. The state portion of the funding would come from the income tax raised by players' salaries. Roughly $200 million would come from the city and county of Milwaukee, with another roughly $100 million coming from the team itself.
"People have asked how does it benefit Spooner, Wisconsin, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Rhinelander, Wisconsin," said Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, speaking at a news conference in Milwaukee Monday morning. "One percent of all the sales here, go to every community in the state … so every community in the state of Wisconsin benefits from keeping the Brewers again. It's cheaper to keep them."
The local contribution for Milwaukee would amount to $5 million annually for the county and $2.5 million for the city. Milwaukee has recently faced a city's version of bankruptcy, voting this summer to raise a local sales tax to support local revenue.
The deal announced Monday comes after months of negotiations between state officials and the Brewers to keep the team in Milwaukee. Gov. Tony Evers unveiled in February a $290 million plan to invest in the stadium through state surplus funds, one-time extra money the state has after the most-recent budget cycle.
The deal reached Monday reflects a deal cut between Republicans who control the Legislature and the Brewers.
"Keep in mind, this is a first bill drop," Brooks said Monday. "It's gonna go through the hearing process. We know we have to bring in the Democrats on this deal, so there's going to be ongoing negotiations."
"For the people who are out there that are skeptics that say why should we help fund this at all? Number one, I just want to be perfectly clear the state of Wisconsin owns this facility," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "If the Brewers leave, we will continue to own the facilities that have taxpayers are on the hook … It is definitely better for the taxpayer to have revenue being generated here to keep the team and all the economic benefits than it would be to have them leave."
