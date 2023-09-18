Brewers American Family Field arch

MILWAUKEE — State legislators announced Monday that they have reached a stadium deal with the Milwaukee Brewers to keep the team in the city through at lest 2050 through a combination of state and local funds. 

The $700 million deal would include a $400 million contribution from the state, which owns the ballpark through the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District. The state portion of the funding would come from the income tax raised by players' salaries. Roughly $200 million would come from the city and county of Milwaukee, with another roughly $100 million coming from the team itself. 