Brewers fans celebrate win from Wisconsin-themed bar near Wrigley

CHICAGO - There is a place made especially for Wisconsin sports fans who come to Chicago.

“Wisconsin fans are treated like royalty here,” said Kevin Kruse, the general manager of Will’s Northwoods Inn in Chicago.

The bar’s owner died several months ago, but he was originally from La Crosse. The space is decked out in memorabilia, signs and flags from all of the Dairyland’s sports teams.

All eyes are on the @Brewers-@Cubs game right now. This bar, Will’s Northwoods Inn, is in Chicago, but it’s a home away from home for people from Wisconsin. #news3 pic.twitter.com/eWm4jI5fQF — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) October 1, 2018

During Packers and Badgers’ games, there is sometimes a line down the street. On Monday, fans gathered at Will’s to watch the Milwaukee Brewers defeat the Chicago Cubs.

“It's kind of like a sibling rivalry, where you and your brother went to a different school, and so you're fans of a different team,” said Kruse, who is a Cubs fan but said he can appreciate both teams.

As the Brewers claimed a victory, there were cheers and “Let’s go, Brewers” chants all around Whitley Field in Chicago.

Fans I’ve spoken with are expecting this to be a close game. Right now it’s all tied up. #news3 pic.twitter.com/Jv0Gh4TGFG — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) October 1, 2018

“I am very happy. Everybody's happy,” said Brewers fan Jeremy Hanson, who made the trek to Chicago from Oshkosh. “The Cubs could have won the division weeks ago, and (the Brewers) stayed strong.”

Hanson said it was just his first time visiting the ballpark.

“It’s a nice place. People are nicer than I imagined,” he said.

There are just people everywhere, all around Wrigley Field. There are definitely a lot more @Cubs fans than @Brewers fans. But we did just hear some “Let’s Go, Brewers” chants from inside the ballpark. #news3 pic.twitter.com/SB9Tgnv125 — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) October 1, 2018

Other fans said the Brewers have had a spectacular season, and they’re happy there is more to come.

Kruse is looking a bit further in the future.

“Those Cubs jerseys, those Brewer jerseys all will become Chicago Blackhawks jerseys it seems like when hockey season comes around, and then we're able to root for the same team,” he said.