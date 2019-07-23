LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at 10

News

Brewers to ban multi-compartment bags at Miller Park next year

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 08:47 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 08:50 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - The Brewers announced that all multi-compartment bags will be banned at Miller Park next year.

The change intends to speed up entry for fans and will become effective starting with the 2020 season.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration