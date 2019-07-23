Brewers to ban multi-compartment bags at Miller Park next year
MILWAUKEE - The Brewers announced that all multi-compartment bags will be banned at Miller Park next year.
The change intends to speed up entry for fans and will become effective starting with the 2020 season.
With attendance for Brewers home games up significantly, today we have announced a new policy aimed at improving the efficiency of fan ingress at Miller Park: https://t.co/PdFtnnXE1j. pic.twitter.com/w39le7WKlG— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 22, 2019
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Farmer in Columbia County gets trapped under hay bale
Next Story
'Dangerous predator': Convicted child sex offender gets 10 more years for possession of pornography
Local And Regional News
- 'Dangerous predator': Convicted child sex offender gets 10 more years for possession of pornography
- Madison police host Good Neighbor Night to teach community about theft
- ‘That's a lot of unpaid bills': Uncollected bills top $1.2 million for Baraboo Ambulance Service
- MMSD fills Mary Burke's vacant seat on school board
- Brewers to ban multi-compartment bags at Miller Park next year
- The Bruce Lee of Waunakee? Martial artist stars in new Tarantino movie