Brewers to ban multi-compartment bags at Miller Park next year

MILWUAKEE, WI - OCTOBER 20: A general view of the exterior of Miller Park before Game 7 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, October, 20, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - The Brewers announced that all multi-compartment bags will be banned at Miller Park next year.

The change intends to speed up entry for fans and will become effective starting with the 2020 season.

With attendance for Brewers home games up significantly, today we have announced a new policy aimed at improving the efficiency of fan ingress at Miller Park: https://t.co/PdFtnnXE1j. pic.twitter.com/w39le7WKlG — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 22, 2019

