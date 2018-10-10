Breese Stevens Field announces first 2019 show

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

MADISON, Wis. - Officials from Breese Stevens Field announced the first concert in its 2019 concert series Wednesday.

Rock band Greta Van Fleet will perform June 4 as part of the "March of The Peaceful Army" 2019 world tour, a release said.

Greta Van Fleet is composed of four young musicians, twin brothers Josh and Jake Kiszka, younger brother Sam Kiszka and Danny Wagner, a longtime family friend. The four musicians come from Frankenmuth, Michigan, which is known for family-style chicken dinners and the world's largest Christmas store.

The band is releasing its debut album "Anthem of the Peaceful Army" on Oct. 19.

Tickets for the Breese Stevens Field show go on sale Oct. 12 at 12 p.m.