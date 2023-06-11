MADISON, Wis. -- Call it home field advantage. Call it good fundamental golf. Steve Stricker will call it a well-earned victory.
For a man with 14 PGA Tour Champions wins, the most peculiar feather that was absent from Stricker's cap was the one he hosted. Not anymore. Stricker stayed consistent on Sunday to bring home his first American Family Insurance Championship victory, winning by 5 strokes.
Stricker, who was born and raised in Edgerton, built a second home on the front nine at University Ridge Golf Course over the weekend. Over all three rounds, he drained 11 birdies and an eagle on the course's front half. That includes shooting a birdie or better on Holes No. 2 and No. 9 in every round.
The 2023 Senior PGA Champion also kept bogeys to a minimum, and when a bogey was scored he followed it up with a birdie within the next one or two holes. Stricker's total score of 18-under was his best ever at the event.
Stricker's performance actually landed him in the history books. With a 7-under score on Friday, he recorded his 53rd-straight round under par in PGA Tour-sanctioned events, breaking a record set by Tiger Woods. He extended that streak to 55 rounds on Sunday.
Stricker has served as the host of the American Family Insurance Championship since the event's inception in 2016, but had not won the event until Sunday. He came incredibly close in 2019, losing out to Madison's own Jerry Kelly in a playoff.
Kelly, a two-time champion at the event, recovered after a rough first round to finish this year's event at 7-under. Two-straight birdies at Holes No. 8 and No. 9 were the highlights of his final round.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.