Steve Stricker

MADISON, Wis. -- Call it home field advantage. Call it good fundamental golf. Steve Stricker will call it a well-earned victory.

For a man with 14 PGA Tour Champions wins, the most peculiar feather that was absent from Stricker's cap was the one he hosted. Not anymore. Stricker stayed consistent on Sunday to bring home his first American Family Insurance Championship victory, winning by 5 strokes.