MILWAUKEE -- After opting out of his previous contract, All-Star Khris Middleton is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a new multi-year deal, according to reports.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says Middleton has agreed to a three-year, $102 million contract to stay with the Bucks as they hope to make another championship run under new head coach Adrian Griffin.
Wojnarowski reports the deal also includes a player option. Middleton used a player option on his old contract to opt out earlier this month.
Middleton would have earned $40.4 million this upcoming season if he did not opt out of the deal, but instead decided to decline his player option and become a free agent -- allowing the Bucks to negotiate a new long-term deal that would also pay him less in the 2023-2024 season, offering the team more flexibility as they also try to retain free agent center Brook Lopez.
Middleton averaged 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game in just 33 games last season as he recovered from offseason wrist surgery and then struggled with knee soreness, but returned in the playoffs to average 23.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game in the Bucks' first-round series loss to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat.
Friday marked the start of the NBA Free Agency period, and Bucks GM Jon Horst had said he hoped to have Middleton back even after he had the opportunity to pursue deals with other teams. Before opting out, Middleton reportedly was involved in the team's head coaching search, ultimately giving his approval to Griffin's hiring.
As of Friday night, the Bucks had not yet officially announced the re-signing.
