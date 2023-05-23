‘I don’t really care’: Janesville shooting suspect confessed to police, complaint alleges

Kevin Todd Precision Drawn Metals

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A man charged in a Janesville workplace shooting that left one person dead last year pleaded to a lesser charge Tuesday as part of a plea deal reached with prosecutors in Rock County court.

Kevin Luther Todd was previously charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety after he opened fire at Precision Drawn Metals after working at the business for seven days.

