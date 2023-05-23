JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A man charged in a Janesville workplace shooting that left one person dead last year pleaded to a lesser charge Tuesday as part of a plea deal reached with prosecutors in Rock County court.
Kevin Luther Todd was previously charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety after he opened fire at Precision Drawn Metals after working at the business for seven days.
Online court records show Todd pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree intentional homicide for his role in the deadly shooting. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed the recklessly endangering safety charges.
A criminal complaint filed against the 24-year-old said Todd reportedly alleged he was bullied at work, but employee statements to police hadn't corroborated his claims.
Police found and arrested Todd after a short chase following the shooting. When they stopped him, police found six guns, marijuana and more than $2,000 in cash in his vehicle. Police said the shooting was not believed to have been planned.
Todd is scheduled to appear back in Rock County court in late August for his sentencing.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Logan Rude is the assignment editor and a digital producer for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lrude@wisctv.com. If you have a tip or news story you would like to see covered, e-mail it to tips@channel3000.com.