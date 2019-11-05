Madison Water Utility reports main water break

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Water Utility announced a main water break at Whitney Way and Gilbert Road around 9:15 p.m. Monday, according to a Tweet from Madison Water.

The tweet said Madison Water Utility crews are responding to the break. Some customers may lose water service, according to the tweet, but that service will be back once the repairs are finished.

"Those people will be notified directly by our crews on the scene about repair time," said Amy Barrilleaux, the public information officer for Madison Water Utility, in an email.

Barrilleaux said that typically, only a small number of addresses are affected.

ALERT: MWU crews are responding to a large main break at Whitney Way & Gilbert. Crews have isolated the break, but some customers may lose water service until repairs are completed. — Madison Water (@MadWaterUtility) November 5, 2019

