Charges filed in death of 13-year-old girl in Iowa County

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MINERAL POINT, Wis. - Charges have been filed in Iowa County more than a year after a teen was found dead.

Laurie D. Barry, 50, of Mineral Point, and Alexis E. Barry, 27, of Mineral Point, face first-degree reckless homicide charges in the death of 13-year-old Selah Kaden, according to a release by Iowa County. Kaden died on a property off Miller Road, in the town of Mineral Point, on May 31, 2018. Authorities called her death suspicious and, at the time, said it would take a considerable amount of time to investigate.

Kaden is the daughter of David and Lisa Kaden who live in North Carolina, according to the release. She was staying with the Barrys by mutual agreement of the families involved, according to a release from Iowa County. No governmental or third-parties were involved in this temporary caregiving agreement, according to the release.

Law enforcement officers said at this time there is no reason to believe there is any risk to the public at large or to others in the Barry household.

Laurie D. Barry and Alexis E. Barry are scheduled to appear in Iowa County Circuit Court on July 9.

Easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.