Boys & Girls Club of Dane County receives $1 million donation for Sun Prairie location

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Boys & Girls Club of Dane County announced a $1 million pledge toward its forthcoming Sun Prairie location Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, the donation comes from John and Jo Ellen McKenzie, and the new club will be named the McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club pending a Board of Directors vote.

The release said the McKenzies have supported college scholarships for members and provided a $100,000 scholarship for room and board and food to a club member who is planning on graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison this year.

Boys & Girls Club of Dane County said this is the largest one-time individual gift ever given to the Dane County Club for a capital campaign.

The club needs to raise $2.9 million in order to open on time, according to the release.

The group plans on opening its new Sun Prairie location next January.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.