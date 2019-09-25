Boys & Girls Club of Dane County receives $1 million donation for Sun Prairie location
MADISON, Wis. - Boys & Girls Club of Dane County announced a $1 million pledge toward its forthcoming Sun Prairie location Wednesday morning.
According to a news release, the donation comes from John and Jo Ellen McKenzie, and the new club will be named the McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club pending a Board of Directors vote.
The release said the McKenzies have supported college scholarships for members and provided a $100,000 scholarship for room and board and food to a club member who is planning on graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison this year.
Boys & Girls Club of Dane County said this is the largest one-time individual gift ever given to the Dane County Club for a capital campaign.
The club needs to raise $2.9 million in order to open on time, according to the release.
The group plans on opening its new Sun Prairie location next January.
