Boys & Girls Club hires Madison security guard fired from Madison West High School

MADISON, Wis. - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County offered a job to a security guard who was recently fired from his position as a security guard at Madison West High School.

Marlon Anderson said he was fired for repeating a racial slur that was used against him by a student while he was telling the student not to say it.

"Marlon Anderson has an amazing track record working with local teens," The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County said in a Facebook post. "We are pleased to welcome Marlon to this temporary position until his appeal is finalized by Madison Metropolitan School District."

Students and staff at West High School walked out of school Friday morning and marched to the district administration building two miles away to speak with district administrators about reinstating Anderson and reviewing the zero-tolerance policy.

