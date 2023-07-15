FITCHBURG, Wis. -- The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County celebrated the grand opening of their McKenzie Workforce Development Center Saturday afternoon.
BGCDC raised more than $30 million to build the 22,000 square-foot facility aimed at teaching kids skilled trades and entrepreneurship.
"We wanted to have a facility that was located conveniently for them but would also wow them," said John McKenzie, owner of McKenzie Apartment Company and donor to the project.
Starting next week, the facility will welcome kids of all ages to get hands-on experience with the trades.
"We've got a big giant sandbox out there that they can play in that sandbox and understand, you know, just pushing a dump truck around is just not fun, it could be a life changing career for them," said BGCDC Vice President of Workforce Development Alan Branch. "You can't wait until a kid gets into the 10th grade and try to educate them on what the trades are. Especially when all their life people have been telling them, 'You've got to go to four year college.'"
The center is complete with state-of-the-art equipment simulators, hands-on building opportunities and a floor dedicated to wealth building and entrepreneurship.
"We want these kids to build generational wealth," McKenzie said. "Not good enough to have them make money, we have to have them understand how to invest it."
The center is also aimed at helping solve the labor shortage and diversify the workforce.
"Every construction job is short of skilled labor," McKenzie said. "The amount of money that you can make in a skilled trade job is pretty fantastic. Every kid that goes through this program is gonna get hired."
Saturday afternoon's ribbon cutting was followed by the BGCDC's star-studded White Party fundraiser with appearances from celebrities Taye Diggs, Larenz Tate, Bern Nadette Stanis and Christian Keyes.
