Boys and Girls Club members learn engineering basics from U.S. Cellular experts

U.S. Cellular took about 12 children from the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County on a tour of the U.S. Cellular facilities and cell site in an effort to introduce them to careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

U.S. Cellular recently donated $25,000 to the club to show its support and give back to the community.

The children played games with the cellphone engineers that taught them the basics of engineering, such as looking for interference. The kids were shown a Cell On Light Truck, which is used in emergencies, such as floods and hurricanes, when cellphone service is not available. The truck is also used for some special occasions, such as local county fairs.

The children watched the truck's pole, which reaches about 60 feet in the air, rise from the top of the truck. They could ask questions and see what a day in the life of an engineer at U.S. Cellular is like.

"The more we can see these kids today, really looking at what opportunities they have, I think the more we'll see applying for jobs in the future," said Andy Harmon, the director of engineering at U.S. Cellular.

This is the third year of U.S. Cellular giving tours to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. Harmon said he loves seeing the kids' excitement as they learn the mechanics of engineering.

