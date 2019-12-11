Boy shoots bullet that hits sprinkler system, causes flooding

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FITCHBURG, Wis. - A boy was detained after shooting a single shot in a home and causing flood damage as a result.

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Fitchburg police responded to the 3300 block of Leopold Way near Leopold Elementary for a weapons violation call.

When they investigated, officers determined only one shot was fired within the home. It went through a wall and damaged the sprinkler system, causing flooding both in the home and the one adjacent.

The neighboring home was deemed uninhabitable because of the amount of water damage.

The American Red Cross is helping that resident and their child with temporary housing placement.

The boy who fired the shot was detained at the scene and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.