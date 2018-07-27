Boxwood blight found in Wisconsin for 1st time, ag officials say

DATCP Boxwood

MADISON, Wis. - A serious fungal disease that attacks a popular garden shrub has been found in Wisconsin for the first time, according to a release from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Boxwood blight was found at a nursery grower in Kenosha County during a routine annual inspection, officials said.

The USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed July 19 that the samples carried a fungus that causes boxwood blight, according to the release. The fungus can also infect pachysandra.

Boxwood and pachysandra are common in home and public gardens, officials said. Boxwood is used for hedges and foundation plantings, and in holiday decorations. Pachysandra is a groundcover.

“We commend the grower for their close cooperation, hard work and willingness to take measures to prevent and control any further spread,” said Brian Kuhn, director of the department’s Bureau of Plant Industry. “We have a number of large nursery operations that grow the plant for wholesale and landscaping sales. This disease threatens our nursery industry and landscaping industries, as well as consumers.”

The fungus causes brown spots on the plant’s leaves, according to the release. The spots enlarge until they merge and the leaves fall off. Black lesions also form on the plant’s woody stem.

The fungus thrives in warm, humid conditions, officials said. It is most often spread by moving infected plants, but may also be carried on garden tools, clothing and vehicles.

According to the release, even when infected plants are removed, reproductive spores may remain in the soil for up to six years.

Officials said fungicides may help prevent the disease, but they cannot cure it.

Infected plants and leaf litter must be burned, buried at least 2 feet deep or double-bagged and taken to the landfill, according to the release.

The Kenosha County grower is contacting customers who may have received infected plants.

Ways to prevent introduction or spreading of boxwood blight:

Buy plants from reputable suppliers, nurseries or garden centers, and carefully inspect them.

Buy less susceptible varieties. A list is available on the DATCP website

Isolate new plants from existing boxwood/pachysandra plantings for at least a month.

Space plants enough for air to circulate around them.

Avoid overhead watering, and avoid working with plants when they are wet.

Rake and remove leaf debris, and inspect boxwood plants frequently.

Do not use boxwood holiday decorations near boxwood in your landscape.

Dispose of boxwood holiday decorations by sealing in plastic bags and sending to a landfill.

Boxwood blight first appeared in the mid-1990s in the United Kingdom and has now spread throughout Europe, according to the release. It first appeared in the United States in 2011 and has spread to more than two dozen states.