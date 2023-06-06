Lake Monona Madison skyline

The Madison skyline, including the Wisconsin State Capitol (background) and Lake Monona (foreground). WISC-TV/Channel3000 file photo.

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin generated a record amount of tourism last year, according to new numbers released Tuesday by the state.

The Department of Tourism says a total of $23.7 billion in economic impact was generated by tourists in 2022, breaking the old record of $20.9 billion that was set in 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Tags