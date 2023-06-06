MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin generated a record amount of tourism last year, according to new numbers released Tuesday by the state.
The Department of Tourism says a total of $23.7 billion in economic impact was generated by tourists in 2022, breaking the old record of $20.9 billion that was set in 2019, the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
According to the department's annual report, that economic impact was fueled by a total of 111.1 million visits to Wisconsin in 2022, up from 102.3 million in 2021. Tourists generated a total of $1.5 billion in state and local tax revenue and $1.3 billion in federal tax revenue. A total of 174,600 jobs were generated across the state by the tourism industry.
Department officials say the record-breaking year was due in part to more people choosing to book extended multi-day stays in the state.
"Aided by strategic marketing, Wisconsin convinced more visitors to stay the night so they could add more activities to their itinerary, delivering a deeper economic impact," Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers said in a statement Tuesday. "I congratulate the entire industry on an incredible record-breaking year."
The numbers released Tuesday mark a big bounceback for the state's tourism industry, which like many, suffered greatly during the peak of the pandemic.
"This is tremendous news and a testament to the hard work of the business owners, workers, and marketing partners across the industry and our strategic investments to bolster the industry at an especially difficult time," Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement Tuesday. “Tourism is vital to the economic health of local communities, businesses, and workers across our state, and I’m proud of our work to support this critical industry and its success over these past few years."
Dane County and the Madison area played a role in the record-breaking numbers, with direct visitor spending growing 29% to a total of $1.351 billion last year -- the largest increase in the state, according to the Greater Madison Convention and Visitor Bureau.
Dane County also saw a record amount of retail spending ($288.9 million) and food and beverage spending ($392.9 million).
The numbers average out to about $3.7 million per day being spent by tourists in Dane County in 2022, local tourism officials said.