News

Book: Wisconsin quietly OK'd Lake Michigan water diversion

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 04:42 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 04:42 PM CDT

MILWAUKEE - A decision by Wisconsin officials eight years ago to approve a big, new allotment of water from Lake Michigan to Pleasant Prairie is raising questions of transparency.

The 2010 decision gave the Kenosha County community on the Illinois border the right to tap millions of gallons of more water a day for years to come.

The decision by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was made in the final year of Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle's administration.

Journalist Peter Annin highlights details of the decision in his updated book, "The Great Lakes Water Wars."

Under the decision, the water will go to areas of the village outside the Lake Michigan basin. Those areas have struggled with radium and shrinking groundwater supplies.

The DNR told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel the agency was following Wisconsin law.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration