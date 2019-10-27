BOO! At the ZOO teaches people about palm oil-friendly candy, celebrates Halloween

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Henry Vilas Zoo's BOO! At the ZOO event brought in about 15,000 people for a day of trick-or-treating and Halloween activities Sunday.

Children and their families dressed in costume for the day and to participate in events, such as the zoo's costume parade, which was led by Henry the Lion. Animals were also given a reason to celebrate when zookeepers brought them pumpkins during interactive enrichment sessions.

For the first time, Henry Vilas Zoo invited 15 nonprofit organizations to set up tents for the trick-or-treaters. The zoo had a booth of its own, which educated people about palm oil-friendly Halloween candy, such as M&Ms, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Twizzlers. An extensive list of palm oil-friendly candy can be found at the zoo's Facebook page.

