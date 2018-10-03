News

Bonds now on sale to fund Olbrich Botanical Gardens expansion project

Information meeting to be held Oct. 3

By:

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 04:59 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 04:59 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The City of Madison has found a way for its residents to help pay for the expansion of Olbrich Botanical Gardens: they're selling mini-bonds.

Madison's finance director told News 3 this is the first time since the 1970's the city has done something like this: selling bonds for residents to buy.

From Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, Madison residents can buy the bonds through Neighborly Securities in $500 amounts. Bonds are usually sold in denominations of $5,000, but the city has lowered the amount to $500 to make them more accessible for community members.

The bonds will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. They're 10-year notes, at which time people can cash them in and collect interest.

The new project has been in the works since 2012 and includes the construction of a new learning center and an energy-efficient greenhouse, where staff will be able to grow even more flowers and plants.

In total, the project will cost an estimated $12 million, with the city and the Olbrich Botanical Society each providing $6 million. City officials say they're hoping a third of their contribution, up to $2 million, will come from mini-bonds.

Olbrich Botanical Gardens hasn't seen an expansion since 1991. In that time, annual attendance has nearly tripled: from 120,000 to more than 350,000 people a year. Construction on the gardens should take about a year to complete.

If you're interested in learning more, the city is hosting an informational session at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration