Bonds now on sale to fund Olbrich Botanical Gardens expansion project

MADISON, Wis. - The City of Madison has found a way for its residents to help pay for the expansion of Olbrich Botanical Gardens: they're selling mini-bonds.

Madison's finance director told News 3 this is the first time since the 1970's the city has done something like this: selling bonds for residents to buy.

From Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, Madison residents can buy the bonds through Neighborly Securities in $500 amounts. Bonds are usually sold in denominations of $5,000, but the city has lowered the amount to $500 to make them more accessible for community members.

The bonds will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. They're 10-year notes, at which time people can cash them in and collect interest.

The new project has been in the works since 2012 and includes the construction of a new learning center and an energy-efficient greenhouse, where staff will be able to grow even more flowers and plants.

In total, the project will cost an estimated $12 million, with the city and the Olbrich Botanical Society each providing $6 million. City officials say they're hoping a third of their contribution, up to $2 million, will come from mini-bonds.

Olbrich Botanical Gardens hasn't seen an expansion since 1991. In that time, annual attendance has nearly tripled: from 120,000 to more than 350,000 people a year. Construction on the gardens should take about a year to complete.

If you're interested in learning more, the city is hosting an informational session at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center.