Lamar Jefferson

MADISON, Wis. -- Bond was set at $250,000 cash Wednesday for a man charged with shooting another man on State Street in downtown Madison in late 2022.

Lamar Jefferson, 41, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon in the Nov. 29, 2022, shooting that left the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Jefferson was arrested in Milwaukee County earlier this week.