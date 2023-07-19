Madison
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- Bond was set at $250,000 cash Wednesday for a man charged with shooting another man on State Street in downtown Madison in late 2022.
Lamar Jefferson, 41, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon in the Nov. 29, 2022, shooting that left the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Jefferson was arrested in Milwaukee County earlier this week.
During an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon, Court Commissioner Brian Asmus agreed with the state's recommendation for a $250,000 cash bond, noting Jefferson's "violent history" and the fact Jefferson had threatened to kill the victim during a fight between the two a week before the shooting.
An attorney representing Jefferson had asked for cash bond to be set at $100,000.
If he posts bond, Jefferson would be prohibited from possessing any dangerous weapons and would be banned from the State Street area.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 27.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.